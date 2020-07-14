Kellyanne’s daughter’s banned from social media after weeks of embarrassing her parents

After weeks of posting embarrassing anti-Trump Tik Toks and tweets, Kellyanne and George Conway pulled the social media plug on their unruly 15-year-old daughter Claudia.

At first, George said Claudia could talk to the NY Times and USA Today, but he recently tweeted that media is not to go near any of their four children.

Claudia tweeted back that she is sorry his marriage didn’t work out. She also live-streamed her mother trying to take her phone away from her.

She also told her more than 100,000 social media followers that her 1st Amendment rights were being violated.

Claudia, the disrespectful brat, said farewell to her followers and told them to keep fighting.

In what she called “my last tweet” on Monday night, 15-year-old Claudia wrote: “My parents are forcing me to delete social media… apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake!”

“Love you all so much. keep fighting,” she added to her nearly 118,000 followers, the NY Post.

She might be typical. Everyone is so woke now.

When one person expressed. their outrage in the comments, Claudia responded with “#saveclaudiaconway.”