Kemp won’t call General Assembly into session, won’t compare signatures

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, released a statement on Sunday that said they will not call the General Assembly back into session to address concerns of election integrity in the presidential election.

“While we understand four members of the Georgia Senate are requesting the convening of a special session of the General Assembly, doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law,” the statement said.

“State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law,” the statement said. “In the 1960s, the General Assembly decided that Georgia’s presidential electors will be determined by the winner of the state’s popular vote.”

Kemp will also not compare signatures on applications with the signatures on envelopes. Why?

He is caving to the far-left Stacey Abrams lobby.

The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020