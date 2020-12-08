GA Dems want my NY friend to vote in GA – check out the text

My friend here on Long Island has gotten texts for the past two weeks telling her to vote in Georgia on January 5th in the senatorial election. We included one of the texts. If you call the number on the message, you’ll find the voicemail is strange.

My friend’s area code is ‘631’ and she has never had any connection to Georgia ever, in any way.

She has gotten other texts and they told her they are an anti-Trump PAC.

Strange, isn’t it? Are they looking for New Yorkers with summer homes in Georgia?