Ken Buck’s Entertaining Grilling of the AG on Hunter’s Sketchy Art Scam

















Rep. Ken Buck’s questioning of the Attorney General on Hunter and his sketchy art operation was excellent. The only problem is Garland won’t answer any questions. AG Merrick Garland said he can’t discuss any investigations. He wouldn’t say if he’ll appoint a special counsel since he didn’t know Rep. Buck sent a letter asking for one.

He knows nothing, can’t answer anything.

Watch:

This might be the GREATEST thing you'll watch today. 🔥@RepKenBuck absolutely NUKES Hunter Biden's crack art and Biden's family corruption in under 5 minutes— Leaves AG Garland SPEECHLESS. WATCH THIS. pic.twitter.com/QanY6glGIZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 21, 2021

