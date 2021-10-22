Ken Buck’s Entertaining Grilling of the AG on Hunter’s Sketchy Art Scam

Rep. Ken Buck’s questioning of the Attorney General on Hunter and his sketchy art operation was excellent. The only problem is Garland won’t answer any questions. AG Merrick Garland said he can’t discuss any investigations. He wouldn’t say if he’ll appoint a special counsel since he didn’t know Rep. Buck sent a letter asking for one.

He knows nothing, can’t answer anything.

Watch:


