WH Colluded with the NSBA & Garland But Garland Doesn’t know a Thing

The emails, obtained by Parents Defending Education through public records requests and reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, revealed that the National School Board Association’s president and CEO sent the letter to Biden on Sept. 29 without approval from the organization’s board.

The letter said that the acts of some parents at school board meetings across the country could be considered “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

The emails also show that the White House asked the association for examples of threats against school board members days before Attorney General Merrick Garland created a task force of officials from the FBI and the Justice Department to determine how to prosecute alleged crimes at school board meetings.

This is merely confirmation of what we already knew. We also know that as soon as the letter came out, Garland’s (Biden’s DoJ) spun into action. Garland also colluded. And, as we reported earlier, Jim Jordan discovered that Garland’s only evidence for targeting innocent parents upset about Critical Race Theory being taught to their children was the NSBA’s LETTER!

It is becoming so obvious that the White House is trying to silence the parents, Soviet-style.

The Garland Hearing Today

Attorney General Merrick Garland was questioned today about a number of issues but he simply doesn’t know anything or evades the question.

Garland easily uses one of the leftist politicians’ favorite tactics to avoid answering questions — play dumb. When asked about the Loudoun County case which was alluded to in the National School Board’s Association letter, he said he was “not familiar with it.”

Why would he want to discuss that case? Democrat Board Members look terrible in this case of a brutally raped and sodomized 15-year-old girl, and her father who they tried to imprison.

Rep. @chiproytx presses AG Garland on the Loudoun County sexual assault scandal. GARLAND: “This sounds like a state case, and I’m not familiar with it…I don’t know any of the facts of this case.” pic.twitter.com/VGmDPIrRf7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

Garland wouldn’t answer as to whether or not he thought the assault on the Interior Department was domestic terrorism.

.@RepGregSteube: “Would you call both of these acts domestic terrorism?” GARLAND: “I’m not going to comment about particular matters.” STEUBE: “You’re refusing to call [Left-wing] groups…who commit the same atrocities…domestic terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/M2TZNmlroz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

