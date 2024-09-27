Ken Klippenstein Was Suspended From X Over Doxing JD Vance

Far-left blogger Ken Klippenstein released documents hacked by Iran on his substack and linked to them on X. Klippenstein is upset that he was banned from “Twitter” for doing this. The documents were of confidential, personal information about JD Vance, including cell phones and the addresses of his family, including the children.

He thought he’d get around it by just linking to the information on his substack.

The Trump-Vance ticket is in actual physical danger. Releasing private information is no small thing.

Klippenstein claims he doesn’t believe in altering documents, so he released all of the Vance research dossier.

His reasoning is that anyone could buy it. Klippenstein wrote on Substack that he’s preventing people from profiting from it. So, he’s really doing a good thing? Isn’t Klippenstein trying to profit from it?

“On the one hand, this is a very funny end to my Twitter journey,” Klippenstein wrote on substack. “On the other hand, I no longer have access to the primary channel by which I disseminate primarily news (and shitposts, of course) to the general public. This chilling effect on speech is exactly why we published the Vance Dossier in its entirety.”

Klippenstein has 509,000 followers on X, and it’s not Twitter, Ken.

HE’S GETTING CREAMED ON X

He should be permanently banned along with his @klipnewsorg account. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2024

Yes very much so. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2024

Seems like Klippenstein committed multiple crimes and should be arrested — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 26, 2024