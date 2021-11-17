Kenosha Prosecutors Withheld Crucial Evidence from the Defense

















The prosecutors withheld crucial video evidence from the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger withheld high-definition video evidence from the defense that was “at the center of their case” and initially shared a lower quality version of drone footage from the night of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting, The Daily Mail reports based on the defense motion for a mistrial.

The defense claims Binger only shared the high-definition footage after evidence had closed on Saturday.

According to a motion filed today by the defense, “The problem is the prosecution gave the defense a compressed version of the video.”

“What that means is the video provided to the defense was not as clear as the video kept by the state,” the motion states.

Lawyers for Rittenhouse filed their motion for a mistrial with prejudice based on this and several other grounds.

The defense raised the issue of “prosecutorial misconduct” and “over-reach” for Binger’s behavior when he “violated” Rittenhouse’s constitutional right to remain silent by suggesting that he had done so that he could “tailor” his story to fit the facts as they emerged during the trial.

The prosecution portrayed this violent criminal as a paragon of virtue.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020 and is the star witness in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Grosskreutz once punched his own grandmother in the face. He is a violent criminal with a long rap sheet and he hates the police.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger was well aware of this when he paraded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, the third man shot on the night of August 25, 2020, as a paragon of selfless virtue. He was a paramedic, the court heard, just there that evening to provide medical aid, as he claimed to have done at countless other protests across the country.

He has been accused of burglary, drink driving, carrying a loaded gun while intoxicated, domestic abuse, prowling, and trespassing, the Daily Mail reported.

He also has a history of defying and lying to the police.

Six days before he testified about his encounter with Rittenhouse, a DUI charge against him was dropped on a technicality, according to the Mail. This prevented the defense team from questioning Grosskreutz about his criminal past. The jury likewise heard nothing about it.

Nine days before he was shot by Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz was arrested for filming vehicles in a police parking lot in West Allis, Wisconsin, the Mail reported.

“Gaige made clear his anti-law enforcement views,” officer Ryan Stuettgen wrote in the police report of the incident.

In 2010, Grosskreutz was allegedly involved in an incident in which he hit his own grandmother in the face and smashed a lamp against a wall.

In 2012, Grosskreutz was arrested in New Berlin, Wisconsin, for allegedly burglarizing a home and stealing three video game consoles. The police report of the incident noted that officers suspected Grosskreutz of lying to them.

By now, people know the other two men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were also violent criminals. Rosenbaum raped five little boys between the ages of 9 and 11 years. Anthony Huber was a repeat criminal abuser who held his grandmother and brother at knifepoint. He said he’d gut his brother like a pig. Huber was arrested for strangulation and suffocation. He was caught in possession of deadly weapons, and drugs.

The jury in the Rittenhouse trial began deliberations on Tuesday morning following closing arguments on Monday, as radicals scream outside, threatening retaliation if Rittenhouse doesn’t go to prison for defending himself against these three criminals.

Rittenhouse clearly defended himself in each case and should be acquitted. The only reason this went to trial was political.

