Kyle Rittenhouse Shot 3 Violent Criminals

Jospeh Rosenbaum, the first man that Kyle Rittenhouse shot, raped five boys between the ages of 9 and 11. He spent over a decade in prison, and while, there he committed over 40 violations including assaults on staff. This is the creature Democrats and the prosecutors favor over Kyle Rittenhouse, so much so that they will see Kyle, who clearly acted in self-defense, go to prison for life.

A lot of these Antifa and Black Lives Matter are criminals, pedophiles, drug addicts, and just plain mentally ill.

The second man shot, Anthony Huber, was a repeat criminal abuser who held his grandmother and brother at knifepoint. He said he’d gut his brother like a pig. Huber was arrested for strangulation and suffocation. He was caught in possession of a deadly weapons, and drugs

The third man shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, has a criminal history of domestic violence against his  grandmother, burglary, criminal property damage to a home where his girlfriend lived, threatening her, possession of dangerous and deadly weapons, loud noise and refusing to listen to police, and prowling. He is affiliated with the People’s Revolution, a communist anarchist group.

This is Rosenbaum the last day of his life:

This is believed to have started the skirmish:


