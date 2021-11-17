Joy Reid Pushes Pornoraphy in Schools

















In this clip, Michael Steele and Joyless Reid promote porn in schools because their sense of decency is non-existent and their understanding of child development is as well.

They are the culture destroyers. Watch and tell us what you think.

Joy Reid: Pro sexualizing kids. Whenever I think she’s hit the lowest you can possibly go she find a way to sink even lower. How does she stay on air?! https://t.co/scCoxZRmmN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 17, 2021

When did Michael Steele get that accent? Ok, that’s an aside, but this rant condoning porn in schools is about par for the evil Joy Reid show.

Thursday, on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, host Joy Reid and former RNC chairman Michael Steele, devolved into porn-peddlers for children, claiming all teens watch porn anyway so why reject it in the schools.

Rejecting it is allegedly homophobic and interference in schools, according to the two. They say porn is “helping students explore the world around them.”

Maybe we should just let the children visit brothels then so they can find themselves? Perhaps the children are meant to be porn stars or pimps? Obviously, I’m mocking them, but do they have an understanding of the importance of teaching children what is good and what is not?

THE POINT IS HATE

They also lied about Virginia’s Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, falsely claiming he ran a campaign of “book banning, anti-blackness, [and] anti-history” that’s become a GOP hellbent on lionizing whiteness.

The goal of the segment was to paint the GOP as book burners in general.

The truth is the Left is a Democrat party hellbent on creating hate and division between white and non-white people, with skin color a most unimportant, unchangeable attribute a person has.

Steele mocked “all those parents worried about pornography in the literature” because “kids ain’t worried about pornography in literature” and “[y]ou better take your son’s phone and take a look at what that bad boy is downloading.”

With repeated sarcasm and words of encouragement from Reid, Steele added: “[Y]ou better go — go to that — go to that — go to that school — that school dance and see what they out doing out behind the school, baby. Come on, now. You better take your son’s phone and take a look at what that bad boy is downloading.”

This is more propaganda from the Left that is destroying our culture.

