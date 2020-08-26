Kenoshan says it “sucks” but they will “burn this motherf___er down”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

While the “destruction sucks,” they will continue to “burn this motherfucker down,” said one Kenosha local.

People who think it’s okay to destroy peoples’ property in the name of an agenda are sociopaths. How these ‘caring’ people can commit such terrible crimes in the name of black lives or some other cause is a mystery. They are causing serious harm to innocent Americans who just want to run a business and feed their families.

“Burn the MotherF__er down”

It’s terrible what they are putting these people through:

No one has a right to do this but they will get away with it:

THE NEW NORMAL

It’s going to be the new Portland with fences around the courthouse. The violence will continue to metastasize. This is what you get with blue city law enforcement. Democrats support these lunatics — that’s obvious.

h/t Greg

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply