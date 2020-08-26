Kenoshan says it “sucks” but they will “burn this motherf___er down”

While the “destruction sucks,” they will continue to “burn this motherfucker down,” said one Kenosha local.

People who think it’s okay to destroy peoples’ property in the name of an agenda are sociopaths. How these ‘caring’ people can commit such terrible crimes in the name of black lives or some other cause is a mystery. They are causing serious harm to innocent Americans who just want to run a business and feed their families.

“Burn the MotherF__er down”

Just spoke to a local out here who said the destruction sucks, but argued it was necessary because that’s the only way change will happen. Said they will continue to “burn this motherfucker down.” — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

It’s terrible what they are putting these people through:

A group of people are trying to put out one of the car lot fires. The guy I spoke with said the owner was worried the fire would spread to the house next door, so a few of them kicked in the door and have been working for about an hour: pic.twitter.com/NprKFMo7qF — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

The other used car lot across the street pic.twitter.com/xT2Y4X5KRc — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

No one has a right to do this but they will get away with it:

This is the used car business that’s been hit twice here in Kenosha. Almost every single car has been completely burned. pic.twitter.com/kQqjCImkSi — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Taking a walk around Kenosha right now to survey the damage from last night. There’s a pressure washer out at the courthouse, where multiple charred garbage trucks sit. pic.twitter.com/LctQ7Gtsvi — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Officers are putting up caution tape for certain structures. They told someone it will likely have to be torn down pic.twitter.com/1f0aoyPV2T — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

This woman lives on the same street as some of the businesses that burned to the ground. She was helping clean up her friend’s business today, which was looted. “There’s no words. There’s just absolutely no words.” She also criticized officers for a lack of response: pic.twitter.com/KIqykgalad — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Another truck set on fire near the train tracks in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/LcQVpTzOvJ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

THE NEW NORMAL

It’s going to be the new Portland with fences around the courthouse. The violence will continue to metastasize. This is what you get with blue city law enforcement. Democrats support these lunatics — that’s obvious.

A construction crew is putting up fencing around the courthouse in Kenosha. We’ve seen this before in Portland… pic.twitter.com/0nxkz1AKTl — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

h/t Greg