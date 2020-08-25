Portland mayor has a fund for losses due to COVID for blacks only

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wrote on Twitter that “The Oregon Cares Fund is now accepting applications. Black families and business owners experiencing housing insecurity, emergency needs, or a loss in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for cash grants.”

What about Asian, Hispanic, Native American, White???

Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters are destroying local businesses and have engaged in rampant violence for three months. Wheeler and his political cohorts allow it. It could be stopped.

There is a severe police shortage and despite this, Wheeler forces the police to fight these lunatics night after night.

ALL DISPARITIES WILL BE RESOLVED WITH OTHER PEOPLES’ MONEY

TOCF is allocated by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature “in response to the demonstrated health and economic disparities experienced by the Black community,” the site stipulates.

It’s a $62 million targeted fund.

Cash grants are meant to provide black residents, black-owned businesses, and black community-based organizations “with the resources [needed] to weather the global health pandemic and consequent recession.”

TOCF serves as the “beginning steps to equitably addressing the systemic disadvantages experienced by the Black community.”

They claim inequities of the Great Depression, the pandemic, and on and on. Their claim that there is systemic racism is unprovable and frankly, does not exist.

They’re accounting for disparities by equalizing disparate outcomes. He’s redistributing other peoples’ money. It’s very Marxist and very unAmerican.

American values focus on individual achievement, a sense of personal responsibility, and equal treatment.