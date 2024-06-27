Ketanje Still Doesn’t Know What a Woman Is

Justice Ketanje Jackson still doesn’t know that only women can have babies. She refused to refer to pregnant women in the high court’s ruling on abortion in Idaho.

Pregnant People

She referred to pregnant women today as ‘pregnant people’ in her opinion. In another paragraph, she referred to pregnant patients. Even though the court allowed emergency abortions in Idaho, she was infuriated.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warned Thursday that the Supreme Court’s Idaho abortion decision is “not a victory for pregnant patients.” It allows emergency abortions despite Idaho law. It’s not good enough for her.

“It is delay,” she wrote in her dissent, which she read from the bench. “While this court dawdles and the country waits, pregnant people experiencing emergency medical conditions remain in a precarious position, as their doctors are kept in the dark about what the law requires.”

“And for as long as we refuse to declare what the law requires, pregnant patients in Idaho, Texas, and elsewhere will be paying the price,” she continued. “Because we owe them — and the nation — an answer to the straightforward pre-emption question presented in these cases, I respectfully dissent.”

Brown said the court had the opportunity “to bring clarity and certainty to this tragic situation, and we have squandered it.”

She wants to give Biden some ammo for his sagging campaign. She’s political, not hampered by the Constitution.

Biden appointed this ridiculous woman, sister-in-law to equally ridiculous Paul Ryan.

Emphasis added.

