Key witness refuses to testify in Chauvin trial after promising to be his ‘voice’









During yesterday’s trial of Derek Chauvin, court documents revealed that George Floyd had a lethal dose of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, KARE 11 reported.

“If he were found dead at home alone and no other apparent causes, this could be acceptable to call an OD. Deaths have been certified with levels of 3,” Dr. Andrew Baker told investigators at the time.

In another new document, Baker said, “That is a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances.” But then Baker added, “I am not saying this killed him.”

A newly released video shows Floyd “acting peculiar moments before his fatal confrontation with police.” He was seen foaming at the mouth. The storekeeper called the police because of his behavior. A video backed it up.

WITNESS WON’T TESTIFY AFTER CONTAMINATING THE JURY POOL

A key state witness has refused to testify in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, DailyMail.com revealed. This is after he promised to be his voice.

Morries Lester Hall, 42, was in the car with George Floyd, 46, on the day of his death.

He has spoken publicly in the months since the incident outside Cup Foods and has consistently claimed that Floyd did not resist arrest and that he himself attempted to diffuse the situation.

Video will disprove that.

The report states that Hall made a “surprise move” on Wednesday, and filed a motion with Hennepin County District Court that reads, “Mr Morries Lester Hall…hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.”

Hall, who is on the state’s witness list, is a native of Houston, as was Floyd. A pastor connected the two men in Minneapolis, and the two friends were reportedly in touch with each other every day since 2016.

On the day of Floyd’s death, Hall was there, in the car beside him. However, Hall has his own police record, which reportedly includes outstanding warrants for his arrest on felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and felony drug possession.

Related