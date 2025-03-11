Khalil to Be Deported for Spreading “Pro-Hamas Propaganda”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained today that former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil is in the process of being deported for allegedly circulating “pro-Hamas propaganda flyers.”

Khalil was arrested Saturday by Department of Homeland Security officials.

“The secretary of state has the right to revoke a green card or a visa for individuals who serve or are adversarial to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States of America,” Leavitt said at her regular briefing.

“And Mahmoud Khalil was an individual who was given the privilege of coming to this country to study at one of our nation’s finest universities and colleges. And he took advantage of that opportunity, of that privilege by siding with terrorists, Hamas terrorists who have killed innocent men, women and children.”

She added: “This is an individual who organized group protests that not only disrupted college campus classes and harassed Jewish American students and made them feel unsafe on their own college campus, but also distributed pro-Hamas propaganda flyers with the logo of Hamas.”

“That is what the behavior and activity that this individual engaged in. And I have those flyers on my desk. They were provided to me by the Department of Homeland Security,” Leavitt said.

“I thought about bringing them into this briefing room to share with all of you, but I didn’t think it was worth the dignity of this room to bring that pro– amount of propaganda, but that’s what this individual distributed on the campus of Columbia University, and this administration is not going to tolerate individuals … studying in our country and siding with pro-terrorist organizations that have killed Americans. We have a zero tolerance policy for siding with terrorists here.”

He was at the Barnard Library Occupation, and distributed Hamas lit.. Senate Democrats want this creep to stay in the country.

