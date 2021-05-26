Kids jump on tables in UK, chanting for Hamas-Palestine terrorists



















A video from a secondary school in Leicester, England, shows students climbing up on tables and chanting “Allahu Akbar” and free Palestine.

The 34-second video, posted to Twitter shows the students at Judgemeadow Community College in Leicester, which has a significant Indo-Pakistani and Islamic population, march through a covered area just outside a building. They chant “Allahu Akbar,” while climbing up on tables, flying Palestinian flags. The footage was taken last week at a lunchtime break, reports later confirmed.

Isn’t diversity grand? Winston Churchill is rolling over in his grave.

The students are Hamas supporters. That is who they are supporting, whether they know it or not.

There is no pro-Palestine anything in this latest case. The Hamas-Palestine terrorists started it, lobbing over 4,000 rockets into Israel and killed Israelis while using their own people as human shields.

Watch:

Meanwhile in a college at Leicester in the UK. Pro Palestinian so called students chant Allah Akbar and all the nonsense! pic.twitter.com/YHSoFpQnSo — Iranian American (@IranLionness) May 25, 2021

