Dem Party terrorists burn, smash, riot to honor George Floyd in Portland



















To honor George Floyd on the anniversary of his death, Portland Antifa rioted, hitting the police with mortar fireworks. They then smashed up City Hall. Their next stop was stores which they damaged and looted. They vandalized other buildings like a local church.

Portland Police were hit with mortar fireworks from #antifa when they retreated from the riot. Antifa set a large fire on the side of the Justice Center that required police & the fire department to respond. pic.twitter.com/DzALkqfniP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Police have retreated from the #antifa riot in downtown Portland. The rioters then marched across park to smash up City Hall again. They have done this repeatedly & even forced their way inside last year. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pdDRsmEts8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Watch with the sound on: #Antifa in Portland continue their rampage through downtown, smashing up windows on businesses indiscriminately. The riot was organized to honor the life of amateur adult film performer #GeorgeFloyd on the anniversary of his death. pic.twitter.com/9jSpGNFOBd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Portland protesters began marching through downtown. After damaging the City Hall, Portland Police have declared a riot. #Portland #PDX #Riot #Protest pic.twitter.com/KzL0rlSYSL — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) May 26, 2021

NYPD has arrested a suspect who toppled & destroyed a crucifix at St. Athanasius Church. The suspect also burned an American flag at the church. In Portland, #antifa members specifically targeted churches during riots but were never charged with bias crimes if arrested. pic.twitter.com/3rDwDhJQXV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 22, 2021

Portland’s on fire again. But barely any coverage from the mainstream media. Why?https://t.co/P4RfkfuI7E — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 26, 2021

Related

















