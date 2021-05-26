Dem Party terrorists burn, smash, riot to honor George Floyd in Portland

By
M. Dowling
-
1

To honor George Floyd on the anniversary of his death, Portland Antifa rioted, hitting the police with mortar fireworks. They then smashed up City Hall. Their next stop was stores which they damaged and looted. They vandalized other buildings like a local church.

 


1 COMMENT

  2. Note to CPUSA Chiquitagov the vote for Joe or cities will burn extortion plan isn’t working.
    The natives are getting restless and the gun store shelves are empty.
    The WAR of all against all, a feature and not a bug.

