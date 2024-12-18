Kim Foxx Leaves the State Attorney’s Office, Lost Her Law License

Soros District Attorney Kim Foxx was the Cook County State Attorney who manipulated the system to get Jussie Smollett off for his partisan hoax aimed at embarrassing Donald Trump’s supporters.

She repeatedly failed to comply with the mandatory education requirements. All she had to do was watch videos for an hour a month. She doesn’t have to obey the law; she’s above it as a Democrat.

Foxx announced she would not seek a third term and was replaced by retired judge Eileen O’Neill Burke.

Foxx, who was a vocal proponent of eliminating cash bail during her tenure, and refused to prosecute cases that clearly needed prosecution.

She is proud of the job she did.

Homicides, motor vehicle theft, and other crimes rose under the progressive agenda of Cook County State’s attorney Kim Foxx, leaving her successor with a lot of challenges and issues to fix.

Foxx did a lot of damage, yet she thinks she left the office better than it was when she came.

Illinois Policy dot Org report

Kim Foxx’s legacy as a progressive prosecutor

Foxx pledged reforms, including decarceration, diversion, and non-enforcement. She prioritized expungement or nonenforcement for many nonviolent offenders.

In 2020, she ensured 45% of suspended license charges were rejected for felony prosecution. She declined felony charges for driving on a suspended license twice as often as her predecessor.

Foxx also raised the felony prosecution threshold for retail theft to over $1,000, even though Illinois has a threshold of $300 or more. The year before Foxx took office, 29% of retail theft prosecutions were pursued as felonies. A year later, only 10% were.

According to a June 2024 report from the Council on Criminal Justice, Shoplifting has increased significantly under Foxx.

