Pocahontas Wants Ethics Standards for Elon Musk

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is concerned about potential conflicts of interest stemming from Elon Musk’s role as a key adviser in the incoming Trump administration. She is pressing President-elect Trump to clarify what ethics standards will apply to Musk and whether Musk has adhered to the transition team’s rules, including signing its code of conduct.

“Allowing Mr. Musk to influence billions of dollars in government contracts and regulatory decisions without a rigorous conflict-of-interest agreement is an open door to corruption on a scale we’ve never seen,” Warren wrote in a letter to Trump on Monday.

Warren pointed to Musk’s recent participation in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a secret meeting with Iran’s ambassador to the UN. She added that Musk is the co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency which will propose federal spending cuts.

“He has been called ‘America’s most powerful private citizen.’ But Mr. Musk is no ordinary citizen,” Warren stated. “He serves as CEO of multiple companies with extensive business interests before the federal government.”

The Massachusetts senator warned that Musk’s expansive private interests present a “massive conflict of interest” with his role as what she described as Trump’s “unofficial co-president.”

She said two recent reports indicated Musk has “clear conflicts of interest” when giving advice to Trump, such as in his acquisition of X.

Trump’s team responded, calling her “Pocahontas, and said that Warren was a “career politician whose societal impact is 1/1024th of Elon Musk’s,” per BI.

Elon Musk said, “The President was being very generous. Her societal impact is actually negative.”

Warren is only good at extorting banks and any Capitalist business with her rogue Consumer Protection Agency. Pocahontas hates capitalism and capitalists. Elon is the epitome of all she despises. She is a socialist who wastes money.

This is true. @SenWarren has had a negative impact on society as a career politician. Taxpayer money is wasted on her witch hunts. pic.twitter.com/QtPAWL5SFz — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) December 17, 2024

