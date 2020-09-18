Kim Klacik sucker punches blackface Joy as she explodes on The View

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Hosts of ABC’s “The View” lost it when Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik responded to Joy Behar who was trying to get her to trash the President. Klacik verbally sucker-punched her after the panel of shrews ganged up on her and Behar cut her off, ending the segment.

Behar tried to pressure Klacik to agree that President Donald Trump mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, citing The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward’s new book which alleges the President’s to blame for the spread of the virus.

Klacik didn’t take the bait and instead replied, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in Blackface not too long ago? C’mon Joy, I don’t think you should be asking these questions.”

Sunny Hostin jumped in to run out the clock. Joy cut her off and she was nasty.

“The Black community has my back as well,” Klacik added, to which host Sunny Hostin said “The Black community did not vote for you… What planet are you living on?”

“Listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik,” Behar said before cutting her off the show.

Klacik quickly said, “That was very immature, but thank you for having me.”

Watch:

As Brandon Straka said, their behavior is disgraceful:

Apparently, The View libs only like liberal/leftist black women.

If you haven’t seen Ms. Klacik’s campaign ad, it’s great:

