Trending on Twitter: Tucker bought into socialism in under 1 minute

John Nichols, who wrote The Fight for the Soul of the Democrat Party, was one of the many who took a Tucker Carlson clip today and claimed that Democratic Socialist Cornel West convinced Tucker to embrace Democratic Socialism in less than a minute. It trended on Twitter for hours.

He showed this truncated clip to support his argument:

Cornel West is such a brilliant teacher that, in less than a minute, he got Tucker Carlson to recognize the genius of democratic socialism.pic.twitter.com/O1XO1N3QnR — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) September 18, 2020

In the full clip, it’s obvious Tucker said nothing of the sort:

We hate to break it to everyone, but Cornel West did not in fact get Tucker Carlson to embrace Democratic socialism: “Has it struck you as interesting that it has never actually worked anywhere?” Watch the full segment from July 2018 here: pic.twitter.com/a9GoG5KfFj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2020

Democratic Socialism is very dangerous, partly because of its name – it’s misleading. There is no democratic in socialism, it is just socialism. They claim Democratic Socialism allows people to vote them out, but that only works a few times. Once ensconced, they are too powerful to vote out.

And the Democratic Socialism agenda is more extreme than the Communist Party USA agenda. It’s Venezuela.

In the clip above, West tries to say it’s never been tried. It’s only a movement. In fact, the ideology has been tried again and again but it can’t work.

Democratic Socialism is based on the politics of envy and theft.

