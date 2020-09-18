After praising vote by mail, MI SOS totally messes up Trump online ballots

The Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson was responsible for the misprinting of the Trump line on ballots intended to be mailed to troops serving overseas, the Detroit News reported.

More than 400 Michigan military and overseas ballots were downloaded from a state database Tuesday with the incorrect running mate for President Donald Trump, listing a Libertarian candidate in the place of Vice President Mike Pence.

The error was eventually discovered and corrected.

“If a voter does happen to return the incorrect ballot instead of the correct ballot, it will still count,” Tracey Wimmer said. “The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence.”

Wimmer is the spokesperson for the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

President Trump, who has suffered through attacks by this Secretary, doesn’t believe it was a mistake.

At the Sentinel, we do believe she is incompetent enough to have made this mistake. Benson said it was a computer glitch.

Benson is sending absentee ballots out to everyone in the state and claims it’s very safe and secure. Yet, right out of the box, she is making serious mistakes that prove otherwise.

…egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it. This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike! https://t.co/m1LLdk7Cc4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

The secretary of state has endorsed Biden for president.

Even if it’s a mistake, it’s serious and voters should consider firing her.

VOTING BY MAIL IS SAFE

During the DNC convention, Benson pushed voting by mail.

“And let’s be clear: there is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee. Millions of Americans have been voting absentee for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff — they all vote by mail. In fact, in states like Colorado, Utah, and Oregon voters have been voting by mail for years. Republicans and Democrats agree: it is safe,” she said, according to ABC News.

Anyone with an ounce of sense knows voting by mail opens the ballot up to a lot more fraud and mistakes like Benson’s.