Kimberly Strassel nails it with a tweet from fraud Liz Cheney

















In a series of tweets, the WSJ’s opinion columnist Kimberly Strassel wondered how Liz Cheney — an alleged conservative — could justify “a committee plan to rifle through the emails/voicemails/texts/calls of private citizens, including her colleagues–without giving them the opportunity to litigate.”

It is a mystery, and it makes one wonder.

Ms. Strassel linked to a retweet by Cheney concerning the J6 committee. It read that the committee will not be deterred.

Everyone knows this is a witch hunt. Cheney is blinded by hate and she’s no conservative.

Strassel added:

Last I knew, principled conservatives had issues with government that thinks it has a limitless right to secretly spy on its citizens–depriving them of the right to contest in court. Remember the whole FISA/Carter Page thing?

At least when Schiff pulled his secret subpoena stunt, he mainly obtained metadata–what phone number called what phone number, and when. The Jan. 6 snoops have asked companies to preserve a stunning amount of text/email/voicemail info, over a 10-month period.

Imagine what information, political or otherwise, might be stored in these records that has nothing to do with Jan. 6. It’s an extraordinary invasion of privacy.

It doesn’t matter that the committee hasn’t issued the subpoenas yet. The message to companies is clear: comply, or you’ll get one. And note, again, the directive to companies to not inform anyone on the list. Secret subpoenas, so no chance for a court to weigh in on validity.

No doubt members will say they are doing such vital, important, republic-saving work that anything is justified. Which, let’s note, is what every government snoop always says. “Trust us” and/or “just this one time” are some of the oldest BS phrases in the government book.

Calling all this out is not “obstruction.” It is instead in keeping with longstanding conservative principles of limited government, and support of privacy laws that protect Americans against limitless Big Brother.

Exactly!

1) I see @Liz_Cheney retweeted this. Someone ought to ask her how a conservative can justify a committee plan to rifle through the emails/voicemails/texts/calls of private citizens, including her colleagues–without giving them opportunity to litigate. https://t.co/NcnO2uwZGB — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 2, 2021

Related















