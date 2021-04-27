Here’s why violent crime, homicides are skyrocketing in US Democrat cities









Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist nailed it in this clip below. It’s short and accurate. If the Democrats wanted to reform the police, they would have done it when the Republicans had a popular plan. They don’t want that plan. They want to destroy the police so they can federalize them. That’s their plan.

Mollie notes the real problems with crime and the media:

CRIME IN DEMOCRAT CITIES IS SKYROCKETING

Sixty-three of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes in 2020, which include homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, according to a report produced by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Through the first three months of 2021, a number of major cities have indicated they are still experiencing high rates of violent crime, according to Laura Cooper, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

PHILADELPHIA

Shooting incidents in Philadelphia are up 57% from last year, the station reported, citing police records. Homicides, at 201 as of Monday, were up 24%

MILWAUKEE

In Milwaukee, homicides have jumped 95% — to 82 — so far this year, according to police.

A record 192 people have been killed in the Wisconsin city as of Wednesday – up 96% compared to the 98 murders reported for the same time last year, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The startling figure far surpasses Milwaukee’s previous record of 165 murders, which was reported in 1991, police officials said in November.

According to the Sentinel, at least five of the victims were 9 or younger, while 19 people were between 10 and 17 years old. An estimated 88% of murder victims were reportedly gunned down.

LOS ANGELES

In the first week of June alone, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that homicides increased 250% compared to the previous week. And in California, Los Angeles Police Department reported 2,750 shots-fired incidents and 1,226 shooting victims as of Dec. 12, whereas 2,018 shootings and 961 victims were reported during the same time in 2019, police statistics show.

NEW YORK CITY

New York City crime stats show a spike in burglaries and murders so far this year.

New York City has seen a 44% spike in shootings this year to 511, from 355 during the same period in 2019, according to the NYPD. There have been 176 murders, which is 23% higher than last year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD is dispatching hundreds more officers in cars and on foot onto the streets this summer to deal with gun violence. [Why? He basically said we don’t need them, and defunded them.]

CHICAGO

In Chicago, there were 324 murders so far this year as of Sunday, a 34% increase from last year, according to police.

Shooting incidents were up by 45% — from 942 in 2019 to 1,364 through Sunday. A staggering 3,884 shootings and 2,222 wounded victims were reported in Philadelphia as of Dec. 27, while 1,446 people had been in 2,339 shooting incidents year over year, police department statistics show.

LOUISVILLE

In Kentucky, Louisville Metro Police Department recorded more murders this year than ever before by the agency, statistics show. At least 177 people have been killed year-to-date in Louisville as of Dec. 27, up 99% from the 89 murders during the same time in 2019, according to the most recently available statistics from LMPD.

MINNEAPOLIS

In Minneapolis, 81 people have been killed year to date as of Dec. 30, an increase of 72% from the same time in 2019, police department statistics show.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia has reportedly seen 490 murders so far this year – nearing but not yet reaching the record number of 504 murders from 1990.

SEATTLE

And in Seattle, there have been 47 murders to date – 19 more than in all of 2019 and the highest homicide statistic for all the years available on the police department’s Crime Dashboard, which goes back as far as 2008.

ATLANTA

Atlanta saw a 58% rise in homicides from 95 to 150.

PORTLAND

Portland reported the highest surge so far, with at least 850 shootings reported year to date as of Dec. 24 – up 116% from the 393 incidents recorded year over year, statistics show. And 93% more people – 228 – were shot this year compared to last year’s 118.

HEATHER MACDONALD NAILED IT

