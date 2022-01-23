Kindergarteners in One School to Be Indoctrinated in BLM Principles

Centennial Elementary School in Denver will teach kindergartners and 1st graders the guiding principles of the violent, communist organization Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter was heavily funded by George Soros with $33 million.

It is 100% indoctrination.

This school was slammed with a civil rights complaint last year after hosting a “families of color playground night” that promoted racially segregated playtime.

One of the goals of Black Lives Matter is to destroy the nuclear family, hence all the LGBT training of these little children as you can see in the tweet below. BLM is anti-men, anti-so-called patriarchy, especially of white men. They’ll get that training too. Check it out.

This the curriculum being forced on parents at Centennial Elementary in Denver. Disruption of Western nuclear family???? But there is no political indoctrination according to Principle Munro. pic.twitter.com/9MeRJF9h9q — PhilotheGreat (@PhilotheG) January 19, 2022

