Unelected Gov. Hochul Restores Mail-In Voting Through the Gubernatorial

Unelected tyrannical Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow voting by mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic through 2022. It’s completely unnecessary.

This legislation continues from a law put into place in July 2020, to allow New Yorkers to request an absentee ballot during the pandemic where there is a risk of contracting or spreading disease that may cause illness to the voter or other members of the public.

The intial law expired on December 31, 2021.

No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation will ensure the pandemic does not create inaccessibility for voters during upcoming elections and help protect New Yorkers’ access to the ballot.

Absentee balloting makes cheating easy. I’ve seen it myself when I worked the absentee balloting in New York. And, Democrats have complete control over the process.

The New York gubernatorial race is this year and she plans to win.

When New Yorkers voted down two election propositions, she dictatorially overruled the voters.

New Yorkers voted down ‘no excuse voting’ and she reversed it. New Yorkers resoundingly voted ‘no’ to eliminate the independent redistricting commission that lays the groundwork for elections. She reversed that too. She might be planning to cheat.

