Soulless NYC Defund Police Pols Flip Their Script After NYPD Officer Murdered

Cowardly politicians cut 1 billion dollars from New York City’s law enforcement funding. As if that wasn’t enough, these same soulless, Big Apple, Democrat pols spent the summer of 2020 bending their knees to “woke”, cop haters and tormenting New York City Police Officers.

Friday night, 3 of New York’s Finest were called to a domestic dispute in Harlem. A man with a long criminal history came out of a bedroom, gun blazing, and shot 2 cops trapped in a narrow hallway. 22-year-old Jason Rivera was murdered while Wilbert Mora was gravely wounded.

We urge you to read comments from hyper-hypocritical, Dem, elected officials, made before, and then after this tragedy. Try not to vomit.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, June 30, 2020: “By just saying we’re hiring additional police officers I think is sending the wrong message.”

Friday night: “These men answered a plea for help, both risked and one lost their life, all while trying to protect another New Yorker’s safety as countless officers across our city do each day.”

~~~

State Attorney General Letitia James, July 8, 2020: “New Yorkers have lost faith in law enforcement.”

Friday night: “All of New York state is in mourning tonight…We pray for the safety of our police and our communities.”

~~~

Comptroller Brad Lander, June 9, 2020: “It is time to defund the police and reimagine our public safety infrastructure.”

Friday night: “A 22-year-old NYPD officer has died and another is fighting for his life. Praying for his recovery. Our hearts are with their loved ones and colleagues.”

~~~

Councilmember Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn), Jan. 21, 2020 “More police won’t keep us safe.”

Saturday morning (retweet): “Heartbroken by last night’s shooting in Harlem, and the violent start to the year.”

~~~

Assemblymember Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn) , June 8, 2020 “Our streets have been over policed & black/brown Americans over criminalized.”

Saturday morning: “RIP Officer Jason Rivera. Your service will not be forgotten. As New Yorkers, we need to come together as one.”

~~~

Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan (D-Manhattan), January 2, 2022 “NYPD is still the biggest gang in New York City”

Friday night: “I am saddened; a loss of one is a loss to the whole, as it creates ripples and ripples of pain. I stand with the families of the fallen.”

~~~

Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn), June 30, 2020 “To pay for a new police class in this budget is a slap in the face to the movement demanding transformation.“

Friday night (retweet) “Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend.”

~~~

Just when you think you couldn’t revile some of these contemptible, two-faced posers any more, they open their stupid pie holes.

No one could blame you for vomiting.

Related