The Gateway Pundit Declares Bankruptcy

Reuters reported conservative website The Gateway Pundit declared bankruptcy. Founder Jim Hoft made the announcement on Wednesday.

They are facing a lawsuit from two election workers over accusations that the two had committed ballot fraud to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

TGP Communications, Gateway Pundit’s corporate name, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday evening in Florida. The company’s petition estimated that it had between $500,000 and $1 million in assets.

Hoft said in a message that the website’s parent company made the decision “as a result of the progressive liberal lawfare attacks against our media outlet,” though he did not name specific lawsuits.

“This is not an admission of fault or culpability. This is a common tool for reorganization and to consolidate litigation when attacks are coming from all sides.”

Hoft indicated the site will continue its work and “will not be deterred from our mission of remaining fearless.”

This is the lawsuit by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, who were accused of being involved in a conspiracy to commit election fraud.

They won a lawsuit for $148 million in a defamation case against Rudy Giuliani.

