Latest Update on Justice Robert’s Ally Judge Boasberg

Judge Boasberg gave President Trump a Tuesday deadline to comply with his bizarre demands. This is the Judge that Justice Roberts doesn’t want to be impeached. The Judge’s response to the Trump administration’s latest filing is that it is allegedly “woefully insufficient.” An administration official swore that the Cabinet was involved in the deportations of Tren de Aragua aliens to El Salvador.

Boasberg now wants details of the Cabinet meetings about the criminal alien deportations and citations of Cabinet-level officials involved in the deportations.

He set Tuesday as the deadline.

“By March 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Defendants shall submit a sworn declaration by a person with direct involvement in the Cabinet-level discussions regarding invocation of the state-secrets privilege,” he added.

Boasberg is setting the contempt trap with “consequences,” as he promised. He won’t back down. He aims to get Trump, following in the footsteps of Judge Merchan and Jack Smith.

Earlier this evening, President Trump wrote:

Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings. Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them. It is then the obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these “Orders” overturned.

The danger is unparalleled! These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks. Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE. It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE. STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!

He is absolutely correct. This is insane, and I don’t know if we can trust the Supreme Court to do the right thing. Justices Roberts and Coney Barrett might not follow the Constitution and respond to the overwhelming majority of Americans who want these criminals out of the country.

