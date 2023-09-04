Kings College, London Goes Full Gender Ideology

In June, Kings College commissioned a flag mural, not the British flag, but rather an LGBTQIA+++ flag. The Daily Skeptic claims it’s a permanent display on one of its buildings. The Skeptic pointed out that this is harmful pseudo-science.

There is something else – it says this is what they stand for in London. They stand for fake science and mutilating children and erasing women. The only flag for them should be the British flag or the school flag. Anything else takes away from them as a nation.

There is more at the Skeptic about how the cowards at Kings College explain themselves, and it’s evasive.

The good news is it only has 1100 likes after 2.2 million views.

🏳️‍🌈 Delighted to officially open the new connecting link-bridge at the PRUH today! The bridge proudly features a large re-production of the Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag, designed and unveiled by @ValentinoInter!#valentinovecchietti #Pride pic.twitter.com/DIm5BFgiJp — King’s College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) June 2, 2023

