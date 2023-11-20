Kinzinger Says Speaker Johnson and the Taliban Are the Same

Adam Kinzinger appeared on Bill Maher’s HBO show Friday night. He’s a curiosity for the Left. Kinzinger seems a bit childlike, currying favor from the likes of Bill Maher and his audience. The former congressman compared House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to Taliban terrorists because Speaker Johnson is conservative and a Christian.

The former congressman, who is famous for crying as a panelist on the J6 witch hunt committee, compared House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to Taliban terrorists after he questioned the 2020 election.

This isn’t satire.

“I’ve been reading a lot. I mean, I know people from North Louisiana, different from people from South Louisiana. Like I told you, we like our rice dirty. They like everything up there clean because they’re so close to Texas. But Mike Johnson, Speaker Mike Johnson, and, you know, I’ll let the congressman speak to his friend, but he may be quiet, but let me tell you what Trump called him: MAGA Mike,” the former DNC chair ranted. “He’s MAGA Mike. MAGA.”

“He’s not my friend, by the way,” Kinzinger interjected, generating a round of applause from Maher’s audience. [Does he have friends? Some family members disowned him.]

“The only interaction I ever had with him [was], he was trying to get me to sign on to his Texas lawsuit,” he added, referencing the lawsuit that called for scrutiny of the 2020 election results. “And I’m like, ‘dude, you obviously don’t know me because I’m actually the one that’s saying that your lawsuit is insane here.”

“I mean honestly, Bill, when you look at who the Taliban is and what the Taliban is all about, ‘hey, we want to take Sharia law, this thing that we believe, and we want to religiously implement this into our government.’ There is no difference between Christian nationalism, which is what he’s representing, than the Taliban,” Kinzinger then declared hyperbolically. “Maybe the end is different, maybe the means are different, than the Taliban… but there’s no difference in saying this is a government-run on religion.”

He is truly pathetic, performing for the Left to gain their approval at other people’s expense.

Watch:



