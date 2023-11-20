Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to “Racist” Donna Brazile

During Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, former DNC chair Donna Brazile exposed the type of person she is by mocking Vivek Ramaswamy’s name, deliberately mispronouncing it. Then she said she just wanted him to go home. He’s American.

Mr. Ramaswamy fired back.

“I wonder what they’d do if a white Republican intentionally mispronounced Donna’s name & then told her to return ‘home,’” Ramaswamy wrote on X, quoting a post that included the clip and alleged Brazile implied Ramaswamy should go home to India.

That is what she meant.

I wonder what they’d do if a white Republican intentionally mispronounced Donna’s name & then told her to return “home.” https://t.co/UIfiSCU6p6 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 19, 2023

During the panel discussion with host Bill Maher and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Brazile mispronounced Ramaswamy’s name and said he “needs to shut the hell up and go home.” Maher corrected her pronunciation. Instead of taking the hint, she doubled down.

“Whatever,” she said, adding: “Is it Vivek Ramasama?”

The audience rolled with laughter for some reason. Maybe they hold up cue cards and say, “Laugh hysterically.”

She made a snide remark, and Maher added, “I just feel like there’s something wrong with everybody refusing to learn to say his name. I just feel there’s a little racism there.”

Maher’s a weasel himself.

