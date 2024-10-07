KJP Promoted But Still Can’t Answer Questions

Incompetent press secretary Karine Jean Pierre has been promoted to senior advisor to the president. They probably have someone really great for press secretary. They have done so well so far.

The Russian Merchant of Death, part of a prisoner exchange for Brittney Grimes, is now back to selling weapons. He’s selling them to our enemies, the Houthis, who are attacking the US and other ships in the Red Sea.

KJP, with her usual inability to answer a question, transformed a question by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy into a conversation about saving Americans held hostage.

Doocy also asked her about the funding for FEMA. KJP claimed they have a whole of government response. Meanwhile, volunteers rescuing people can’t find government “folks.”

As Mr. Doocy said, Biden has money for Lebanon but can’t get enough for suffering Americans until Congress returns.