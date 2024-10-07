NBC News Smears Gov. Ron DeSantis

NBC News smeared Gov. Ron DeSantis for allegedly not taking Kamala Harris’s phone calls to discuss the hurricanes. They claim some anonymous aide told an anonymous person who gave NBC the information. Wow, great journalism, guys.

Florida is reeling from Hurricane Helene and now has a Cat 5 bearing down on them.

NBC claimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not taking calls from Vice President Kamala Harris about storm recovery just over a week after Hurricane Helene hammered parts of his state.

A source familiar with the situation said he was dodging the Democratic presidential nominee’s calls because they “seemed political,” according to a DeSantis aide.

“Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the DeSantis aide allegedly told NBC News.

The same person said, “Not to my knowledge,” when asked if DeSantis had spoken to President Joe Biden.

Gov. DeSantis said he took Joe Biden’s call and got everything he asked for, but to his knowledge, Harris hasn’t called. He had no idea where NBC was getting this information.

Harris has been fundraising and interviewing with a kinky podcaster. She was AWOL during the catastrophic hurricane. However, she did say she’d give $750 to households affected by the hurricane if they meet her qualifications, and she announced $157 million to Lebanon [Hezbollah]. There were a few shots of her sitting at a conference table, smiling.

Here is the clip of Ron DeSantis categorically denying the report from @ABC that he ignored a call from Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/zfH7yDXtdM — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2024