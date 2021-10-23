Knives Are Out for Truth Social & Trump Media and Technology Group

















The Left is really desperate and when the Left is desperate the knives come out.

Former President Donald Trump’s media group posted a Beta test version of Truth Social, his new free speech platform, and it was quickly taken down. Another test version will come out in November with the actual platform to be unveiled in February 2022. As with all test versions, the creators are looking for flaws. The Left was ready and waiting so they could portray the test version as a final product.

A barrage of insults from the usual communists and a copyright complaint came out immediately upon finding one of the test versions.

THE STORY

Trump Media and Technology Group, a new company started by the former president, announced Wednesday it would soon launch TRUTH Social, a new platform aiming to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

The Truth Social app can be pre-ordered at the app store but will be tested in several forms prior to the official launch.

The site is being built with the open-source software Mastodon.

The Software Freedom Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that provides support and legal services for open-source software, said Friday that while anyone can use Mastodon’s code for free to build online platforms, they must comply with its license that requires offering the user’s own source code, which TRUTH Social has not done.

The company has 30 days to comply.

Bradley Kuhn at Software Freedom Conservancy wrote in a blog post:

I invented that network source code disclosure provision of the AGPL — the copyleft license later applied to the Mastodon software &mdash: in 2002 in light of that very problem: parties who don’t share our values might use (or even contribute to) software written by the FOSS community. The license purposefully treats everyone equally (even people we don’t like or agree with), but they must operate under the same rules of the copyleft licenses that apply to everyone else. in 2002 in light of that very problem: parties who don’t share our values might use (or even contribute to) software written by the FOSS community. The license purposefully treats everyone equally (even people we don’t like or agree with), but they must operate under the same rules of the copyleft licenses that apply to everyone else.

He said the rules were established for the common good and Trump must adhere to them. [Common Good is code for collectivism]

Invented problems didn’t stop there. Newsweek reporter John Feng wrote an article claiming to show how Truth Social is connected to China. Digital World chief executive Patrick Orlando is also listed as the CEO of China Yunhong Holdings Ltd.

To find an international company not tied to China would be an oddity. These are two different companies. This is making something out of nothing in what could be an effort to drive the stock prices down after they soared this week.

MSNBC unsurprisingly called Truth Social a “perfect mess.” According to them, it’s junky, rushed, has technical vulnerabilities, crude and uncreative, a knockoff of Twitter.

It sounds like the Obamacare website but that was the final, official Obama version.

Trump’s Truth Social was only a TEST version.

MSNBC didn’t like tweets labeled ‘Truth.’ But, mostly, the complaints were meant to insult DJT’s ego and alleged authoritarianism, claiming he is building the platform, not to fight the tyranny of Big Tech, but for money, and power.

Some things will not change.

This is only the beginning. The knives are out and it will be a brutal fight.

According to alarmist Time, TRUTH Social’s terms of service state that users may not “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.” They also say the company could sue people in addition to canceling them. The idea was to claim Trump’s platform will be more restrictive than Twitter or Facebook.

We’ll wait for the platform instead of listening to communists and communist enablers. We will also invest in Truth Social.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















