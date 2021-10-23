White House Walk-Backs Again Prove Biden Isn’t Running Anything

















Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN town hall this week was humiliating to Joe and to the American people. CNN tried to spin on air with one commentator actually saying his comments proved Biden was in full control. Not only did his inability to present himself in a responsible way prove he’s not in control, but the White House walk-backs we’ve become used to also prove it.

The White House, whoever is running the show, walked back his National Guard statement and his comments about Taiwan. He’s basically still in the figurative basement with little or nothing on his schedule each day.

Is Chief of Staff Ron Klain running the presidency with Susan Rice and Valerie Jarrett? Since most of the key people in the White House are surrogates for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros, how much of a role do they have? Then there are the hipster Marxist youngsters running in and out of the Oval Office. What influence do they have?

Shouldn’t we have these answers?

THE NATIONAL GUARD WALK-BACK

Host Anderson Cooper, who spoon-fed softball questions, asked if Biden would consider using the National Guard to help augment a shortage of truck drivers, which is contributing to the supply chain bottleneck on the California coast.

“We have a significant supply chain problem,” Biden said.

“In the Obama-Biden administration, all of American business — and it made sense — it was just on time. You wanted to make sure that you didn’t waste any money and/or time between producing whatever you’re producing and having it done,” he told the audience. “You didn’t — so that’s how you saved money. You didn’t buy the material six months ahead of time and then keep it in your inventory and then move it. It was on time.”

He struggled trying to remember the words ‘Long Beach’ but Cooper bailed him out. Biden was hardly eloquent.

“Now, that’s a big problem. You can’t — people can’t do it. They want to get out ahead. What I’ve recently done — and people said — doubted we could get it done. I was able to go to the private por- — 40 percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through Los Angeles and — and — oh, what am I doing here?” he said, as Cooper told him the name of the other port, Long Beach.

Cooper then asked Biden if he would deploy the Guard.

“Yes, absolutely, positively, I would do that. But in addition to that, what you got to do is you got to get these ships in and unloaded,” he said.

“So, are you — but you’re actually talking about having National Guardsmen and women driving trucks?” Cooper pressed.

“The answer is yes if we can’t move the — increase the number of truckers, which we’re in the process of doing,” Biden answered.

Then came the White House correction which they like to call a clarification.

“Requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level is under the purview of governors and we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on a federal level,” a White House official told CNN.

THE TAIWAN MISHAP

Also, Cooper asked Biden if the US would come to Taiwan’s defense. He responded, “Yes, we have a commitment to that.”

We don’t have any such commitment. The US policy is to remain ambiguous on defending Taiwan.

“The U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act,” said the White House spokesperson, according to DailyMail.com. “We will uphold our commitment under the act, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo.”

CHINA SENT OUT A WARNING ANYWAY

China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan after Biden made his comments.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s long-standing claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at the CNN town hall.

“When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions, and no one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wang said.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention,” Wang said.

The U.S. should “be cautious with its words and actions on the Taiwan issue, and not send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Wang said.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki, who has a fragile relationship with truth, said Friday that Biden’s comments about Taiwan weren’t meant to signal a change in approach.

