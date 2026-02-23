Radical People’s Forum Leader Calls for Revolution in the USA

Communists, now embraced by the Democrat Party, are pushing for revolution, from Bernie Sanders to Zohran Mamdani to the pro-Palestine/Hamas radicals. One well-known radical, Man0lo De Los Santos, is openly calling for the overturning of the US government.

As head of the CCP-tied People’s Forum, he called for revolution. He is tied to Cuba. These are the kind of people leading the pro-Palestine, anti-government, anti-police, No Kings, anti-ICE assaults, and so on. These are the people demanding open borders. They are also the people who crossed our borders or pushed for illegal immigration.

The US under Democrats allowed people from communist countries to pour into the USA.

Stu Smith writes:

“The world actually needs revolution in the United States to happen,” said Manolo De Los Santos at CCP-linked nonprofit This is Manolo De Los Santos speaking at The People’s Forum over the weekend, alongside Rosemari Mealy. Mealy’s presence matters.

She was long described as a U.S.-based contact and collaborator of Assata Shakur, a convicted cop killer, former Black Liberation Army member, and longtime FBI Most Wanted fugitive who lived in Cuba in exile until her death.

The People’s Forum is a registered nonprofit that the State Department has identified as part of a CCP-linked influence network. This was part of its weekend programming celebrating the publication of the Communist Manifesto.

Watch:

You will never hear the Democrats criticize these radicals. They protect them. Republicans aren’t responding with the necessary concern.

The NY Post has reported about Manolo De Los Santos:

The head of a radical activist group who urged anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University to channel the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 is a career agitator who spent “years” in the socialist haven of Cuba, The New York Post can reveal.

Manolo De Los Santos, the 35-year-old leader of the Midtown-based nonprofit The People’s Forum (TPF), came to The Bronx from his native Dominican Republic at age 5 and has made a career of spurring protests on the streets of New York City.

He first traveled to Cuba in 2006 and was there as recently as March to demand an end to the US blockade against the socialist state, which has been in place since 1962.

…

[He] hailed Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack as “heroic,” called for Israel to be “erased from history” and eagerly welcomed the impending “defeat” of the “US empire.”

He has been a longtime advocate for Cuba, which he first visited as a teenager with a progressive religious group called Pastors for Peace, and which he was later based out of for “many years.”

We need to take these foreign-influenced radicals seriously. Why is an organization whose leader is advocating the overthrow of the US government allowed to function? The organization has ties to communist China and Cuba.