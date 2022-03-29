Kremlin Responds to “Delusional” Biden’s “Alarming” Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Joe Biden’s remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” were alarming and represent a personal insult to the Russian leader.

“We will continue to track the statements of the U.S. president in the most attentive way,” Peskov told reporters.

PBS special correspondent Ryan Chilcote talked with President Vladimir Putin’s chief spokesman and deputy chief of staff Dmitry Peskov about Biden’s latest comments.

Peskov responded to Biden’s statement:

Well, it is quite alarming. First of all, it’s — first of all, it is personal insult. And one can hardly imagine a place for personal insult in rhetorics of a political leader, and especially a political leader of the greatest country in the world, of the United States. So, we’re really sorry about that. And his statement involves whether Putin should not or should be in power in Russia. Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States’ president to decide who is going to be and who is the president of the Russian Federation. It is people of Russia who are deciding during the election. During the same interview, Peskov warned the West “Don’t back us into a corner.” Why don’t we try diplomacy and attempt to promote peace? Russia did say that the West is not welcome at the peace talks with Ukraine. THE KREMLIN THINKS BIDEN’S DELUSIONAL

Earlier Kremlin operatives went onto Russian state TV to demand Biden undergo a “medical examination”.

It’s hard to disagree with that. He needs to take the test the Democrats demanded Donald Trump take.

Putin has not yet personally commented publicly on Biden’s public call for an end to his 22-year rule.

Russia initially hit back at Biden’s jibe calling Putin a “butcher” by branding Biden as “weak, sick and deluded”.

Moscow spokesmen claimed to state media that Biden is incapable of “soberly” assessing reality.

Putin’s own spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We don’t know what President Biden meant, we know what he said. And what he said in general in his speech suggests that he is a victim of numerous delusions.”

