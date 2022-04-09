Kremlin Spokesperson Makes a Humiliating Admission

In a weak moment, the Kremlin spokesperson, a close ally of Russian President Putin, Dimitriy Peskov admitted that they have “suffered significant losses” in Ukraine. “It’s a huge tragedy for us.”

As reported in numerous media, it seems Russia wasn’t prepared for the resistance they’d meet. Some estimates of Russian casualties ranged between 7,000 and 15,000.

Mark Austin of Sky News pressed Peskov when he was evasive.

“You’ve lost thousands of troops. How many troops have you lost?” Austin demanded.

In a rare moment of candor, Peskov admitted, “We have, we have significant losses of troops. And it’s, it’s, it’s a huge tragedy for us.”

Austin said, “You’ve retreated from the capital, [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy is still in power, you’ve lost thousands of troops, you’ve lost six generals, hundreds of tanks and other equipment,” he said. “It’s a humiliation, really, isn’t it?”

Clearly, on the defensive and unwilling to even look at the camera, Peskov said, “No. No. That is a wrong understanding of what is going on.”

Peskov continued, “Now about two regions, Kyiv and Chernikov regions, so actually, the troops were really withdrawn from that region as an act of goodwill during the negotiations between delegations.”

As the press secretary tried to support this remarkable statement, Austin interrupted to say, “But it’s just not true, is it?”

“If it was a measure of goodwill, why then did you continue to bombard Mariupol in the way that you have to devastate that city. If you really wanted to facilitate peace talks, you would have had a ceasefire. … So it’s not really true, is it?” he asked.

That led to an argument.

When asked about Bucha, Peskov claimed the genocide was staged.

WATCH:

️Peskov in an interview with #SkyNews recognized the huge losses of #Russia in #Ukraine. Journalist: You have lost thousands of soldiers, 6 generals, hundreds of tanks. Is it humiliation? [moments later ]#Peskov: Yes, we have significant losses, it’s a huge tragedy for us. pic.twitter.com/dwKSxaRBYQ — News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) April 7, 2022

Related