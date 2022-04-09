Romney Dramatically Lauds Confirmation of a Radical Marxist to the Court

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney applauded Ketanji Brown Jackson as she made history on Thursday as the first black woman to be confirmed to sit on the Supreme Court. She’s actually the most radical candidate to be ever be confirmed.

As he joined the show of extreme clapping for her, most of the Republicans left the Chamber. Romney is going out of his way to twist the knife, like Liz Cheney. Why do these people do this kind of thing?

This took place after Democrats and their media lied and said she was abused during the confirmation hearings.

Watch:

Some Republicans walk out during the applause. Mitt Romney stays and continues to clap

Romney was one of three barely-GOP senators who voted for Jackson, along with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

SHE COULDN’T BE MORE RADICAL

Most Senate Republicans voted against her, over her pro-criminal sentencing. She is especially lenient with child pornographers. She is also a supporter of the racist critical race theory, radical abortion, and open borders. Additionally, she can’t define what a woman is, and she doesn’t know if Americans have inherent rights.

Judge Brown Jackson was Demand Justice’s first choice. The group represents the revolutionary Marxist Left.

When she is sworn in this summer, Jackson will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

In a statement explaining his vote, Romney said, “After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

He didn’t approve of her for a lower court position only last year and her radical testimony made him more secure?

It’s time for Romney to admit he’s a radical Left Democrat.

