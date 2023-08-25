Kremlin’s Fiery Response to Speculation He Had Prigozhin Killed

The Kremlin denies any involvement in the plane crash that ended Yevgeny Prigozhin’s life, along with several of his top commanders and pilots.

The Kremlin stated that speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the crash is an “absolute lie.”

“Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the press over a conference call. “Of course, in the West, those speculations are put out under a certain angle, and all of it is an absolute lie.”

When asked if Prigozhin is confirmed dead, Peskov said, “Right now all the necessary forensic analyses, including genetic testing will be carried out. Once some kind of official conclusions are ready to be released, they will be released.”

According to The Sun, a British colonel is making news, saying, “Putin signed his own death warrant by killing Prigozhin – 5000 Wagner guns could come for him.”

There are a lot of people who could have killed Prigozhin, including the West. We don’t know, and may never know.

The New York Times found Russians who believe Putin did it WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

“Everyone’s afraid,” Konstantin Remchukov, a Moscow newspaper editor with ties to the Kremlin, said of the reaction among the Russian elite to the plane crash Wednesday that Western officials theorize was caused by an explosion on board. “It’s just that everyone sees that anything is possible.”

“Never before has someone so central to Russia’s ruling establishment been killed in a suspected state-sponsored assassination,” said Mikhail Vinogradov, a Moscow political analyst.

“This is a rather harsh precedent,” Mr. Vinogradov said, adding that the Kremlin appeared to be doing little to dissuade Russians of the view that it had sanctioned Mr. Prigozhin’s killing. After all, if members of the ruling elite concluded that one of the Putin system’s most powerful players had been killed against the Kremlin’s wishes, it would send a devastating signal of Mr. Putin’s loss of control.”

You can see where the US media is going with this, only I don’t believe anything they say unless it’s verified and there is a lot of proof.

The Moscow Times suggested the future of The Wagner Group is up in the air.

“Let’s not forget that there’s no such structure as PMC Wagner. There’s the Wagner Group,” he said.

In comments made just days after Wagner’s botched mutiny, Putin said that Prigozhin’s main company, Concord had earned 80 billion rubles ($888.1 million) from catering contracts with the Defense Ministry over the past year.

Peskov previously confirmed that Putin had met with Prigozhin and 34 Wagner commanders at the Kremlin on June 29, where he had reportedly offered them “employment and combat options.”

On Friday, he denied that Putin and Prigozhin had met afterward.

Related