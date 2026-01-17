You Can Now Flee from DHS Agents and Injure Them

A Seattle jury acquitted a man who assaulted federal immigration agents during an arrest last summer, since the jury felt he didn’t really mean it and he was just trying to escape.

Victor Vivanco-Reyes was found not guilty on four felony counts in U.S. District Court in Seattle on January 9. The charges stemmed from an encounter on June 6 on Camano Island.

The Department of Homeland Security says Vivanco-Reyes is an illegal alien from Mexico and had an immigration warrant issued in May based on his criminal history. He had a felony conviction in 2019 and a misdemeanor conviction in 2024.

Agents tracked him, and he took off.

Vivanco-Reyes tried to drive away in a company truck hauling a lawnmower, crashing into the agents’ vehicles before being arrested moments later. Two agents suffered minor injuries.

During the trial, prosecutors said Vivanco-Reyes used his truck as a dangerous weapon while trying to escape, but his attorneys argued he was simply trying to get away and did not intend to injure the agents.

He is still detained. The criminal is in the country illegally, and he’s a criminal. Do we really want him here? Democrats want him here.

His partner, Jessica Solano, after his arrest last year, said he has a son, and at the time, she was pregnant with their child. She called the arrest “devastating” for their family.

“The despair, the panic, the separation of families, the violence, the chaos… I feel like it’s all going to affect the future of this next coming generation,” she said.

There is nothing to stop her from going back to Mexico with him.