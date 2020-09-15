KS Dem running for state legislature slapped & strangled his ex & dabbled in revenge porn

A 19-year-old Democrat candidate for the Kansas state legislature, in a safe seat for the Democrats, once tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend. He also slapped her and engaged in revenge porn.

“We must strive to create a society safe for women, which we currently do not do,” Coleman wrote in a statement. “I believe if we had more early childhood education funding, and taught what healthy interpersonal relationships look like, my ex and I would have been less toxic to each other.” Of course, “a society safe for women.”

Huh? He’s not to blame? It’s his lack of proper early childhood ed?

Coleman’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Passow claimed that while they were dating he slapped her and tried to strangle her during an argument in December 2019, according to The Intercept. And, since the woman must always be believed (unless it’s a woman accusing Joe Biden), we believe her.

SHE IMAGINED THE STRANGLING

Coleman continues stupidly, “While it is true I was abusive to my ex-girlfriend, I do not agree with the characterization being made about our experience in the hot tub the day after Christmas,” Coleman wrote on Sunday. “I did not choke her. I also don’t think she is intentionally lying, as I know large quantities of alcohol could be affecting both of our memories.”

Yeah, ya have a couple of drinks and ya think you’re being strangled. That’s a believable outcome of having a few.

Coleman said last month he would leave the race after admitting to engaging in “revenge porn” when he was in middle school and to abusing others on social media. But he has since changed his mind.

Why would he leave the race? He’s a perfect Democrat.

He says in his campaign speech below that he was locked in a closet in school for three years. He must have been a terrible student.