KS Secretary of State can’t ask voters to prove they’re citizens, court rules

A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Kansas ruled Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s voter identification law is unconstitutional.

The secretary wants people to provide documentation of citizenship. The court rejected that on the grounds that the state couldn’t prove they have a problem with noncitizens attempting to register to vote.

“In short, we conclude that the Secretary has failed to show that a substantial number of noncitizens successfully registered to vote,” they wrote.

A federal judge ruled in 2016 that Kansas does not have the constitutional power to mandate people to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote and later ruled in 2018 that Kobach was in contempt of court over failing to comply with orders in a case challenging the law.

In other words, Kobach has to prove illegal aliens are registering to vote before he can ask for proof of citizenship.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D), who defeated Kobach in 2018’s gubernatorial race, said at a news conference Wednesday that “eliminating any barriers to voting is a good thing.”

It’s a barrier to prove you’re a citizen???

This is Kansas, allegedly a red state.