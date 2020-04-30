Disgraced agent Strzok ordered Flynn probe to remain open without evidence

Peter Strzok, the disgraced Anti-Trump former head of FBI counterintelligence, ordered the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn to remain open although there was no “derogatory” information.

The materials surfaced just a day after explosive FBI communications revealed that top bureau officials discussed their goals for Michael Flynn “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Those were handwritten notes — written by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, Fox News is told.

They were going to threaten him with the Logan Act, which is a never-used and likely unconstitutional law. It was over him talking to the Russian Ambassador at the time, Sergey Kislyak, which was in no way illegal.

