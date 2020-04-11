Beverly, MA residents are mandated to walk in one direction on sidewalks

Residents — sheep — in Beverly, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb, are mandated to all walk in one direction so they don’t accidentally brush up against one another during the coronavirus panic. Disobedient residents are threatened with $100 fines.

Beverly residents are mandated to walk on sidewalks in the direction of oncoming traffic to limit coming into contact with one another, the Beverly Patch reported.

The Beverly Board of Health passed the order last week as a way of helping slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

With Massachusetts residents under a stay-at-home advisory, many are turning to walks outside the home to pass long days of confinement. That has led to congestion on city sidewalks at a time when people are being told to stay at least six feet apart from one another.

“If you go out walking, please walk on the left side of the street facing traffic, otherwise you’ll keep walking into others, putting your health and theirs at risk,” Mayor Mike Cahill said in a message to residents Sunday. “Families, if you need to take walks or bike rides, please stay close to home, and please stay away from other people.”

It’s not all sweetness and light though. If they don’t do it, they might be fined $100.

The sheep are told to wear masks outside as well.

“Please know that what we – you and I – are doing now, and what we do in the coming days and weeks, will either save lives or cost lives – right here in Beverly. This depends on all of us,” Cahill said.

No, it won’t. It’s absurd and it’s fascism. What is wrong with these people?