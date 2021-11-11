Biden Needs Employees to Rat Out Vax Offending Colleagues

















The Occupational Safety and Health Administration does not have enough safety inspectors it needs to enforce compliance with the vaccine law they created that they call a rule. Therefore, the Labor Department will need employees to rat out fellow employees for not being vaccinated.

CBS reported the news, calling the snitches “whistleblowers.” That word, ‘whistleblower’ keeps getting redefined by the Left. We saw that during the Trump impeachment over Ukraine. A whistleblower can be a military officer who ignores the chain of command for partisan reasons.

CBS Matter-of-Factly Reports:

The 490-page regulation [law] will cover American businesses with at least 100 workers, or about 84 million employees in all. So the government will rely upon a corps of informers to identify violations of the order: Employees who will presumably be concerned enough to turn in their own employers if their co-workers go unvaccinated or fail to undergo weekly tests to show they’re virus-free.

What’s not known is just how many employees will be willing to accept some risk to themselves — or their job security — for blowing the whistle on their own employers. Without them, though, experts say the government would find it harder to achieve its goal of requiring tens of millions of workers at large businesses to be fully vaccinated by January 4 or be tested weekly and wear a mask on the job.

I seem to remember from my history classes that Nazi Germany did the same thing. It is terrifying to think that you will be turned in by people you call colleagues or friends.

This certainly is another way to divide Americans and make them hate each other.

