Kyrie Irving Under Attack by a Lot of Hypocrites

Kyrie Irving was canceled for posting a link to a movie titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” I haven’t watched it, but it allegedly states that white culture has tried to erase black culture by not allowing black people to know their identity. It claims certain people own the media, which is deeply concerning. That sounds racist and anti-Semitic, but was Kyrie saying that? I don’t know. A lot of anti-white people on Twitter are jumping on this, blasting so-called white supremacists who they think are all white people.

Kyrie Irving is being canceled for possibly believing in a tenet of a crazy religion, the Black Hebrew Israelites. I thought you could believe in crazy things if you wanted to. He appears to have a lot of misinformation, but that’s not a crime.

THE BLACK HEBREW ISRAELITES RELIGION

The first I heard of the cult-like religion was when they were videotaping the leftist Indian verbally assaulting the Covington Catholic schoolboy, Nicholas Sandmann. They apparently stand around taunting passersby in an odd effort to convert them. Several tied to the Black Hebrew Israelites have attacked Jewish people or businesses.

The Black Hebrew Israelites say they are Semites and the original Jews.

It sounds like this is a belief he holds, but he didn’t say that, as far as I can tell. The belief in itself is not anti-Semitic. Has he said something else that I haven’t heard about?

We hate racism and antisemitism here, but I’m not sure Kyrie is guilty.

Insofar as I know, he tweeted a link to a documentary on Amazon that runs for 3 hours and 28 minutes. I wouldn’t pay to see it, so I can’t say if it’s racist, but all he did was share the link from Alex Jones because it said there were secret societies years ago.

When asked by ESPN’s Nick Friedell after a game last Saturday why he recently chose to share the old Alex Jones clip, Irving said:

“I do not stand with Alex Jones’s position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook, or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma. Or parents that had to relive trauma. Or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event. My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early ’90s or late ’90s about secret societies in America of occults,” Irving said. “And it’s true.” And it’s true!

I don’t know if he’s anti-Semitic, but I do know that cancel culture is wrong, and there’s a lot of hypocrisy going around.

Many people on Twitter believe the anger should be directed at Amazon for showing the film if they’re going to go after Kyrie for tweeting a link to it.

His original sin might be not getting vaccinated as a prominent black man. I am always on the side of Jews, but I still don’t understand why he can’t think he’s a descendant of the original Jews. Kyrie said he wasn’t promoting the film.

Kyrie Irving is asked again if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: “I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from.” pic.twitter.com/wcpLTkMEtM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2022

“Where was you, when I was a kid figuring out that three hundred millions of my ancestors was buried in America – @KyrieIrving 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Kyrie #Israel pic.twitter.com/A4GWTm6ItF — Judah🦁 (@BachirSoHumble) November 3, 2022

Jason Whitlock is coming out with a full-throated defense.

“They sent the message that they would not be of any resistance. They would not fight. They would not stand with Kyrie. They would not protect him, but they would just be quiet and allow the figurative lynching of him.” @ShemekaMichelle #KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/GqomrqpZwi — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 5, 2022

Whitlock believes the attack is based on Kyrie thinking for himself.

My tinfoil hat tells me Kyrie is loathed by globalists and their corporate media puppets because the system is doing everything in its power to prevent Irving from inspiring other athletes to think for themselves. pic.twitter.com/1L0tValjdQ — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 2, 2022

The Nets suspended him until he says what they want him to say. The hypocritical Nets do business with Maoist China and obey them when told.

The Nets said there is hateful, anti-Semitic material in the film. That sounds awful.

I understand Kyrie’s comments aren’t good for team building, but they are trying to force compelled speech as a requisite to play.

The Nets claim they won’t allow Kyrie to rejoin the team until he “satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Nike has cut ties with Kyrie, yet Nike has their goods made by Chinese slaves. The Uyghurs make their goods but won’t be making Kyrie 8 sneakers.

Have any of the readers seen the film?

JD Rucker of The Liberty Daily wrote on Twitter: Nothing virtue signals pure wokeness better than a shoe company that endorses genocide of the Uyghurs while condemning a guy who posted an Amazon link. Nike is the epitome of moral incongruity and ethical cognitive dissonance.

Nike has ended its relationship with Kyrie Irving over “hate speech” but continues its partnership with the Chinese government, which is currently committing actual genocide against Muslims. pic.twitter.com/5531Jo1IBJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2022

“It is not illegal for people to believe wacky, silly, ignorant things. If it were, most of the people in the media would be in jail.” @DelanoSquires pic.twitter.com/TWgFetnUbR — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 5, 2022

The ADL is outraged. They should tell Amazon the film has to be taken down if they feel it’s that dangerous.

They have the gall to cite Kyrie Irving’s tweet as reason why advertisers should withdraw from Twitter… two days after they compelled him to participate in one of their mandatory corporate struggle sessions, in which he and the Nets pledged to give the ADL one million dollars! https://t.co/Cqu99RvNli — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 4, 2022

IS THIS ABOUT THE VACCINATION?

Kyrie Irving shouldn’t have to get vaccinated if he doesn’t want to, especially since the vaccine does nothing to protect anyone.

Kyrie Irving’s worst thought crime of all was being black and unvaccinated — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2022

Clay Travis wrote on Twitter: The Brooklyn Nets are suspending @KyrieIrving for his opinions while allowing @joetsai1999, who defends actual Muslim genocide in China, to own the team. Please explain, Adam Silver. Seems like the player is being held to a far higher standard than the owner.

LeBron James weighed in on the Irving controversy, saying his former teammate “caused some harm.”

“It’s simple. Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand,” James said Friday night .

Stereotyping people is wrong, it’s evil, and I hope it stops. We are all being turned against one another. If we followed the Constitution, we would be in a much better place.

