MSNBC Host Slams Kathy Hochul Over Crime

An MSNBC host told Kathy Hochul they don’t feel safe in New York. Her days might be numbered, but she is correct. I steer clear of the city. The city is very dangerous and it doesn’t matter where you are in the city.

Watch:

Hochul is lying here, and CNN’s Lemon actually questioned her:

Don Lemon tells Kathy Hochul she “can’t deny” the crime in New York. pic.twitter.com/iEenoaxftM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2022

Zeldin didn’t do anything she said. The money she wanted to give the police came with requirements, making them subservient to the federal government.

Hochul is a lot worse than people realize. She will give communist China a run for its money regarding vaccinations and mandates. Just look at the facts. She rewrote the law to give her absolute power during a pandemic.

She is codifying masks, quarantines, and forced vaccinations.

Hochul gets to decide if you’re essential.

