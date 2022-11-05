MSNBC Host Slams Kathy Hochul Over Crime

An MSNBC host told Kathy Hochul they don’t feel safe in New York. Her days might be numbered, but she is correct. I steer clear of the city. The city is very dangerous and it doesn’t matter where you are in the city.
Hochul is lying here, and CNN’s Lemon actually questioned her:
Zeldin didn’t do anything she said. The money she wanted to give the police came with requirements, making them subservient to the federal government.
Hochul is a lot worse than people realize. She will give communist China a run for its money regarding vaccinations and mandates. Just look at the facts. She rewrote the law to give her absolute power during a pandemic.
She is codifying masks, quarantines, and forced vaccinations.
Hochul gets to decide if you’re essential.
Who does Hochul want to move into New York when they have managed to get the last New Yorker killed?
Or is this just some abstract nihilist goal who’s achievement is wanted for its own sake?
When there is an Emergency, Government is rarely right, but if you ask them they are never Wrong. We need to put the Nation back in the hands of the People and limit Government’s role to just maintaining basic Law & Order. Lock downs, curfews, drug mandates, etc. have nothing to do with Law & Order and actually endangers lives. Government has to be strictly limited to only the things that The People can’t do; and that’s very little! Government is the replacement parents of lazy and irresponsible people. What we really need is to make the lazy and irresponsible people get off their asses and be productive.