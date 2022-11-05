Manchin Demands Biden Apologize for Telling Americans His Plans for Coal

Senator Joe Manchin sold out West Virginia with the inappropriately named Inflation Reduction Act that hurts fossil fuels. Now, he’s a staunch defender of fossil fuels. This is what he does. He is demanding a public apology from Joe Biden for saying he would destroy coal all across America. We rely on coal for up to 40% of our energy grid. Yet, Manchin has backed Biden’s anti-energy policies when he votes.

He blasted Joe Biden for his recent comments saying coal plants “all across America” will be shut down, in a scathing statement just days before crucial midterm elections.

We do give him credit for saying this, but he votes with Joe Biden 85% of the time.

“President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said. “Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure.”

Manchin added: “It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only bring higher prices and more pain for the American people.”

Biden Friday called coal plants too expensive to operate and said renewable forms of energy would replace them.

He demands a public apology from Biden because he knows how much this will hurt Democrats on Tuesday. But Biden was only telling the truth. This is what he plans and what he has been doing. Biden’s following the ideology of the most radical leftists in his party.

Democrat lying knows no bounds.

Yesterday, Joe Biden CELEBRATED coal workers losing their jobs. Biden’s staff now claims his words were “twisted” — but they weren’t. Biden has repeatedly called for ENDING the coal industry. 🧵 THREAD. pic.twitter.com/Z8DbxExQIV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2022

Biden is destroying all of our fossil fuels. Biden accidentally told the truth:

BREAKING: Biden just went to California and announced he will shut down coal plants all across America You hear that, PA? pic.twitter.com/8IqX3bkQ7x — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2022

