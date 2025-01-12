La Barbie Primera Only Came Here for a Better Life

A heavily tattooed Tren de Aragua gang hellcat was allowed to take off her ankle monitor a year before she was busted running a lawless, brutal border hotel brothel, sources said.

NY Post

Federal immigration authorities let alleged Venezuelan sex trafficker Estefania “La Barbie” Primera go without the tracking monitor after she whined that her belongings had been stolen, including the bracelet’s charger, sources told The Post.

“La Barbie” was later arrested by cops in El Paso, Texas, and accused of running a sex trafficking ring out of the Gateway Hotel, which had been taken over by TdA gangbangers, sources added.

Border agents had first released Primera into the US shortly after she crossed the El Paso border illegally alongside family members in August 2023, sources said.

As reported earlier this month, Tren de Aragua has been rushing the US border in Texas to seed the country with their evil, violent gang before the gates close.

Tren de Aragua gang members are rushing the Texas border and attacking Border Patrol agents with knives, tire irons, and broken bottles before Trump takes office next month.

According to The New York Post, the Venezuelan gang members illegally entered the US through El Paso last week and attacked border patrol agents who tried to stop them.

An informant told law enforcement that the gangbangers were planning on breaking into the US every night at 3 am.

The media won’t tell you what is going on. Thank a Democrat and their open borders.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email